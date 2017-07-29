Ed Sheeran Takes To Social Media With Plea To Help Sick Child

The Grammy winner recently posted a pic with a plea to his followers to help a sick child. '7-year-old Jasmi urgently needs a blood stem cell donor," he wrote.

"There is a worldwide search and we urge you to join the register. It's free! It's easy! A simple cheek swab and you might be able to save a life."

In the photo, Sheeran holds a sign promoting the hashtag #JoinforJasmi and DKMS. DKMS is a website that helps patients find donors. Read more here.