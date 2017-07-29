Hanson Reveal The Details For Their Greatest Hits Album

"This album and the extensive world tour are really exciting for us, because it's the first time we've assembled a true career-spanning collection in one product, or one concert," guitarist Isaac Hanson explained.

The record will also include a new single "I Was Born." Keyboardist and middle brother, Taylor Hanson, remarked, "The addition of 'I Was Born' to this album is our way of still looking to the future, even as we celebrate where we have been for the last two decades." Check out the complete tracklisting here.