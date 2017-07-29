Justin Bieber Returning To Movie Screens In Killing Hasselhoff

The independently financed comedy lampoons Hasselhoff's career and legacy with references to Night Rider, Baywatch and more. The 'Hoff revealed that Bieber appears during the film's conclusion, reports Digital Spy. So, what's the superstar celebrity play? He's the voice of Hasselhoff's talking car KITT from Night Rider.

"[Justin] is in the very last scene in the movie--although I'm not supposed to mention anything!" Hasselhoff said on Good Morning Britain. "He's a friend of mine, you see. I did him a favor by doing a video that was never released and so he did me a favor by riding in the Knight Rider car at the end of the movie with me – it was quite a surprise." Read more here.