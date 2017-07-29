Kelsea Ballerini's Goofy Charades Striptease

She appearance on the show his past Tuesday night (July 25), where she pretended to strip during a game of charades. Ballerini was paired with actor Matt Bomer against actress Jessica Biel and Fallon.

Though she missed Bomer's difficult hints for "Genie in a Bottle," she stole the show during her imaginary strip tease for her interpretation of Magic Mike. "I don't know what strip club you go to," Fallon joked about her shy performance. Watch the video here.