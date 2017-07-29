Rick Ross Explains Why He Doesn't Sign Female Rappers

His reasons are even stranger. He's afraid he'd end up getting sexually involved with the ladies. "I always thought, like, I would end up [explicative] a female rapper and [explicative] the business up," he said in a recent radio interview. "I'm so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I'm spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta [explicative] a couple times."

Though his motivation may be well-intended, critics are accusing him of sexism. And it's not the first time. In 2013, Ross was criticized for his rapping in Rocko's song, "U.O.E.N.O.," which contained a verse about drugging a girl and bringing to his house: "Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain't even know it/ I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain't even know it." Read more here.