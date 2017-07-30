|
Amber Rose Defends Usher Over Herpes Allegations
(Radio.com) Usher has had some negative press of late over unproven allegations that he infected a woman with herpes. On the latest episode of Loveline, Amber Rose asked her listeners not to jump to conclusions. "How did the girls know that he knew? Maybe he didn't know," she said "Maybe he didn't have an outbreak. The f— up thing about it is that anyone can get herpes at any time. You don't have to be a whore, you don't have to [expletive] sleep with a million people, you can sleep with one person and get herpes. I think that everyone should just lay off of Usher, regardless of if he has it or not, because guess what? It can happen to you, easily." In her own relationship with rapper 21 Savage, Amber had a sure-fire way to make sure that neither of the two ran into this type of issue. They got tested together before having sex. "In my new relationship, we went before we had sex and got blood tests, cultures, everything before we even had sex because I'm like I love this motherf–, I'm about to be reckless as hell. He could've gave me a hard time but he was just like 'yo, this is amazing. We should go do that so we both know we're both negative for everything.' Now we can just be disgusting with each other and it's awesome." Hear the full episodes of Loveline with Amber Rose here.
