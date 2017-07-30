'Backpack Kid' Joins Zumba for a Good Cause

The group of elementary school children from the Overtown community of South Florida currently face a variety of challenges including residing in local homeless shelters.

"Performing my song 'I Got Skills' at the 10th annual Zumba Instructor Convention--7,500 Zumba instructors went crazy over the dance and I got to perform with the amazing kids from CARE Elementary who inspired me even more," Horning wrote on Instagram after the event. Check out the fun performance here.