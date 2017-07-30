Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bastille Frontman Explains The Scope Of 'Wild World'
07-30-2017
.
Bastille

(Radio.com) 'We made this slightly mad album and we wanted to take it out on the road. It's the first time we were ever able to think of a tour as its own self-contained piece of, for want of a less pretentious word, art."

That's how Bastille frontman Dan Smith summarizes the 'Wild, Wild World Tour," with the band collaborating with Apothic Wines to create a singular take on a concert tour.

'It's a very surreal way to live your life. There aren't evenings, there aren't weekends. Often you're traveling at night on the bus, and then you're out in the day doing shows. It's quite dislocating, and it's an odd, surreal way to exist for a bit," Smith explains of life of the road alongside Apothic, the tour's Wine of Choice. 'It's obviously really fun as well. I think this time we were like, embrace the variety from day to day, and embrace being in situations that are new and different." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Bastille News

