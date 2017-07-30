Chance the Rapper Joins Kendrick Lamar For 'No Problem'

"No Problem" comes from Chance's third mixtape Coloring Book and originally featured Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. Before bringing the hometown boy onstage, Kendrick gave his audience a teaser: "So much love that I gotta make sure I give it back. Let's do something special."

One fan who shared Instagram video from the set wrote: "'CHANCE JUST CAME OUT WITH KENDRICK I WITNESSED GOD AND JESUS ON THE SAME DAMN STAGE." Watch a snippet of Chance's appearance here.