Linkin Park Taped 'Carpool Karaoke' Before Chester's Death

The band taped a lighthearted episode of Carpool Karaoke with Bennington earlier this month--raising questions about whether Apple will release the finished segment. The episode is due to come out in October.

Linkin Park took part in Carpool Karaoke on July 14, less than one week before Bennington's tragic suicide. Comedian Ken Jeong joined the band for the episode and tweeted his shock and condolences as soon as he found out Bennington was dead.

"I am in shock and heartbroken," he wrote. "All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time." Read more here.