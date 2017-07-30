|
Luke Bryan Celebrated His Birthday with a Giant Fish Cake
.
(Radio.com) Luke Bryan recently celebrated his 41st birthday with a giant cake in the shape of a salmon and shared the special occasion with all of his fans via social media. The singer celebrated his birthday with wife Caroline and son Bo a couple of days early at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 15th (his actual birthday is July 17). While the cake is definitely cool, it's not the strangest celebratory dessert Bryan has ever gotten. In 2015 Caroline surprised Luke with a birthday cake shaped like a very full toilet, and last year the singer's birthday treat featured his head photoshopped onto a Chippendale dancer's body. Check out Luke's birthday celebration here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
