Selena Fans Love This Tiny Baby's Photo Shoot

The photo has been shared by Perez's sister Suzette. Jennifer Lopez, who portrayed the singer in her breakthrough film role, liked the photo on Instagram. "When the mom brought Nataliaia to me, she walked into my studio space, she saw the props sitting on a stuffed animal," photographer Sofi Guerra told Radio.com. "She looked at it and she said 'is that Selena?' She was the flower girl in a family wedding several years back and Selena y Los Dinos played at a family wedding before she became super famous so they've always been fans."

"I'm getting the chills while seeing this," she continued. "I knew this picture would be different, I've taken thousands of pictures of babies. I knew this one is going to stand out for all the others." Read more here.