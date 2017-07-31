Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Axl Rose Rocks AC/DC Classic With Billy Joel
07-31-2017
.
Billy Joel

(hennemusic) Axl Rose performed the AC/DC classic, "Highway To Hell", with Billy Joel during the singer's July 28 date at Target Field In Minneapolis, MN and fan-filmed video from the event has surfaced online.

Joel welcomed the Guns N' Roses rocker to the stage late in his main set for the 1979 track, which Rose delivered regularly while on tour last year with AC/DC in the absence of long time frontman Brian Johnson.

"I ain't a frontman, I'm a piano player," Joel told the crowd. "I'm going to bring on a friend of mine … gonna do this next song with us. You probably know this song. Please welcome Axl Rose."

Rose returned during the encore to join Joel on his 1978 hit, "Big Shot." Check out the video footage of both jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Billy Joel Music, DVDs, Books and more

Billy Joel T-shirts and Posters

More Billy Joel News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Axl Rose Rocks AC/DC Classic With Billy Joel

Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire' Gets Historically Accurate Video

Axl Rose Performs Classic Songs With Billy Joel

Billy Joel Plans To Play Less And Less Gigs

Billy Joel Reveals His Favorite Songs

Billy Joel Announce 2017 Stadium Tour Dates

Billy Joel To Rock Dodger Stadium For The First Time

Billy Joel Takes Blame For Springsteen's Motorcycle Breakdown

Billy Joel Crashes Cover Band's Set

All Time Low Pay Tribute To Lost Friend With Billy Joel's 'Piano Man'


More Stories for Billy Joel

Billy Joel Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Axl Rose Rocks AC/DC Classic With Billy Joel- Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey- Video From Guns N' Roses Tour Kickoff Goes Online-Chester Bennington- more

Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online- Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs- Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer- more

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online- Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced- Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week- more

Page Too:
Sam Hunt Reveals He Is Stepping Back From Music- Rick Ross Apologizes Insensitive Comment About Women- Kendrick Lamar Reveals Producer He Dreams Of Working With- more

Future And Nicki Minaj Release 'You Da Baddest' Video- Meek Mill Releases Video For Young Thug Collaboration 'We Ball'- Chance the Rapper Joins Kendrick Lamar For 'No Problem'- more

Ricky Skaggs Announces First Country Concert In 20 Years- Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna Release 'Loyalty' Video- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Warns About Bootleg Merch- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online

Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs

Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer

Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary

Singled Out: Prong's Divide And Conquer

Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Sex Type Thing' Demo

Paul McCartney Leads Guest On Ringo Starr's New Song

Hayley Williams Shares Unreleased Paramore Song 'Temporary'

The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song

The Killers Reveal 'Wonderful Wonderful' Track Details

The Head and the Heart Debut 'City of Angels' Video

Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors

Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run

U2 Joined On Stage By Patti Smith For Special Duet

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced

• more

Page Too News Stories
Future And Nicki Minaj Release 'You Da Baddest' Video

Meek Mill Releases Video For Young Thug Collaboration 'We Ball'

Chance the Rapper Joins Kendrick Lamar For 'No Problem'

Linkin Park Taped 'Carpool Karaoke' Before Chester's Death

Miranda Lambert Avoiding Getting Political

Britney Spears' Infamous Umbrella Going Up For Auction

Macklemore Releases 'Marmalade' Track with Lil Yachty

Skrillex And Poo Bear Stream New Song 'Would You Ever'

Meghan Trainor Is Back In The Recording Studio

Bastille Frontman Explains The Scope Of 'Wild World'

Jessie Ware Releases New Track 'Midnight'

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Share Off Stage Fun Video

Garth Brooks Helps Fan Counple Reveal Baby's Gender

Tiffany Recruits St. Vincent For Ad Campaign

Selena Fans Love This Tiny Baby's Photo Shoot

RZA and Wu-Tang Clan Team With Chipotle

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.