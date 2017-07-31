Axl Rose Rocks AC/DC Classic With Billy Joel

Joel welcomed the Guns N' Roses rocker to the stage late in his main set for the 1979 track, which Rose delivered regularly while on tour last year with AC/DC in the absence of long time frontman Brian Johnson.

"I ain't a frontman, I'm a piano player," Joel told the crowd. "I'm going to bring on a friend of mine … gonna do this next song with us. You probably know this song. Please welcome Axl Rose."

Rose returned during the encore to join Joel on his 1978 hit, "Big Shot." Check out the video footage of both jams here.