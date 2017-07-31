|
Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey
.
(Gibson) As the Eagles prepared to perform this past Saturday (July 30) at the Classic East festival in New York, Joe Walsh said the band is proceeding cautiously with regard to future endeavors. Speaking with Billboard, the veteran guitarist said he, Don Henley, and Timothy B. Schmit "spent a long time" discussing how to move forward without beloved co-founder Glenn Frey. For Walsh, the reception that greeted the group for their Classic West concert earlier this month validates their decision to perform. "We figured we would at least try it and see where it went, and it was magic," says Walsh. "It really was. It was received wonderfully, and the energy that we all have is very, very healing. I think Glenn would be proud of this, and we decided to do it some more." The revived band recently added a third show to their schedule, announcing a "Classic Northwest" performance in Seattle on September 30. Still, no major tour is on the horizon-for now. "We're not booking a huge tour and saying 'Hey, we're back' and all that," says Walsh. "We're very cautiously trying to get an environment where it will all work and people can come and we can play our music and continue to keep going." Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
