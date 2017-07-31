Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fall Out Boy Release 'Champion' Video And Announce Tour Dates
07-31-2017
.
Fall Out Boy

(Radio.com) Fall Out Boy have released a video for their single, 'Champion." The band also announced its first round of M A N I A Tour dates. Jaden Smith (who stars in the new video) and Blackbear will open the shows.

The intense video directed by Scantron and Mel Sonia depicts people examining their lives through VR headsets and reviewing difficult experiences. In the end, Smith pulls out a baseball bat and smashes his headset to bits.

The band's new album M A N I A comes out September 15. The band will be kicking off the tour on September 16th with a special home town record release party at the Chicago House Of Blues. See the dates and the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Fall Out Boy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Fall Out Boy T-shirts and Posters

More Fall Out Boy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fall Out Boy Release 'Champion' Video And Announce Tour Dates

Fall Out Boy Release New Track 'Champions' Featuring Post Malone

Fall Out Boy Releasing Song Inspired By 'The NeverEnding Story'

Fall Out Boy Release 'Young and Menace' Video, Announce Album

Supergroup The Damned Things Working On New EP

Fall Out Boy Release Short Film 'Bloom'

Fall Out Boy Announce 'The Boys of Zummer' Concert Film

Fall Out Boy Stream Their Version Ghostbusters Theme Song

Fall Out Boy Remake 'Ghostbusters' Theme Song With Missy Elliott

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Surprised By Rob Halford Praise


More Stories for Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Axl Rose Rocks AC/DC Classic With Billy Joel- Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey- Video From Guns N' Roses Tour Kickoff Goes Online-Chester Bennington- more

Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online- Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs- Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer- more

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online- Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced- Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week- more

Page Too:
Sam Hunt Reveals He Is Stepping Back From Music- Rick Ross Apologizes Insensitive Comment About Women- Kendrick Lamar Reveals Producer He Dreams Of Working With- more

Future And Nicki Minaj Release 'You Da Baddest' Video- Meek Mill Releases Video For Young Thug Collaboration 'We Ball'- Chance the Rapper Joins Kendrick Lamar For 'No Problem'- more

Ricky Skaggs Announces First Country Concert In 20 Years- Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna Release 'Loyalty' Video- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Warns About Bootleg Merch- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online

Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs

Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer

Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary

Singled Out: Prong's Divide And Conquer

Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Sex Type Thing' Demo

Paul McCartney Leads Guest On Ringo Starr's New Song

Hayley Williams Shares Unreleased Paramore Song 'Temporary'

The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song

The Killers Reveal 'Wonderful Wonderful' Track Details

The Head and the Heart Debut 'City of Angels' Video

Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors

Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run

U2 Joined On Stage By Patti Smith For Special Duet

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced

• more

Page Too News Stories
Future And Nicki Minaj Release 'You Da Baddest' Video

Meek Mill Releases Video For Young Thug Collaboration 'We Ball'

Chance the Rapper Joins Kendrick Lamar For 'No Problem'

Linkin Park Taped 'Carpool Karaoke' Before Chester's Death

Miranda Lambert Avoiding Getting Political

Britney Spears' Infamous Umbrella Going Up For Auction

Macklemore Releases 'Marmalade' Track with Lil Yachty

Skrillex And Poo Bear Stream New Song 'Would You Ever'

Meghan Trainor Is Back In The Recording Studio

Bastille Frontman Explains The Scope Of 'Wild World'

Jessie Ware Releases New Track 'Midnight'

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Share Off Stage Fun Video

Garth Brooks Helps Fan Counple Reveal Baby's Gender

Tiffany Recruits St. Vincent For Ad Campaign

Selena Fans Love This Tiny Baby's Photo Shoot

RZA and Wu-Tang Clan Team With Chipotle

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.