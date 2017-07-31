Fall Out Boy Release 'Champion' Video And Announce Tour Dates

The intense video directed by Scantron and Mel Sonia depicts people examining their lives through VR headsets and reviewing difficult experiences. In the end, Smith pulls out a baseball bat and smashes his headset to bits.

The band's new album M A N I A comes out September 15. The band will be kicking off the tour on September 16th with a special home town record release party at the Chicago House Of Blues. See the dates and the video here.