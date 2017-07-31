|
Haim Perform Stripped Down Shania Twain Cover
.
(Radio.com) Haim stopped by Triple J to participate in the Australian radio station's 'Like a Version" segment, in support of their new album, Something to Tell You and they broke out an unexpected cover song. In the course of a conversation, a love for Shania Twain was revealed. Este said, 'That's one of the boxes you have to tick if you want to date any of us, is you have to be a Shania Twain fan." The sisters proceeded to play a super chill cover version of the Canadian country superstar's 'That Don't Impress Me Much." Then Sari called her the 'inspiration of my life." Check it out here.
