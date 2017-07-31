Haim Perform Stripped Down Shania Twain Cover

In the course of a conversation, a love for Shania Twain was revealed. Este said, 'That's one of the boxes you have to tick if you want to date any of us, is you have to be a Shania Twain fan."

The sisters proceeded to play a super chill cover version of the Canadian country superstar's 'That Don't Impress Me Much." Then Sari called her the 'inspiration of my life." Check it out here.