Liam Gallagher Makes U.S. Live Debut At Secret Show

"That was old skool last night NYC," tweeted the rocker. "You smelt fantastic." Ahead of a scheduled appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL on August 3, Gallagher delivered a 13-song set of Oasis classics and tunes from his forthcoming debut album, "As You Were."

Due October 6, the 15-track project was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). The set has been previewed with the lead singles, "Wall Of Glass", and "Chinatown."

"As You Were" will be available in standard and deluxe editions on digital, CD, vinyl and limited edition coloured vinyl, with a special boxset also offered via Gallagher's website. Watch some video footage from the show here.