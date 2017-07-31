Ne-Yo Shows Off Signature Move With 'Another Love Song' Video

The move he's talking about is featured in his new video for 'Another Love Song," which was released earlier this week (July 28). Ne-Yo gave Rebecca a sneak peek and showed her the signature move that he says everyone will be doing this summer.

"It's a move that my choreographer found," Ne-Yo says. "She's really good for finding what the next thing is going to be' When you see me do this dance, look at the guy to my right! He's doing it right and I'm doing it wrong as hell--and they kept it in the video. I don't know why they kept it, cause I'm doing it completely wrong but he's doing it right." Check out Ne-Yo's new video here.