Rick Ross Apologizes Insensitive Comment About Women

"I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip hop," he wrote. "'My entire empire's backbone is led by two of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister," he continued. "The operations wouldn't run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world."

He insisted he has learned from his "mistake" and may change his unspoken (until recently) rule. 'My comment is not a reflection of my beliefs on the issue," he said. [It's] a mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform, and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue--respect for the ones who stand up to say, 'Hey that isn't right.' Now it's time to accept responsibility and all do better." Read more here.