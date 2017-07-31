The Killers Release New Song 'Run For Cover,' Announce Tour

The band will be supporting its new album Wonderful, Wonderful, which comes out September 22. The Killers released the album's lead single, "The Man," last month. The new record, the band's fifth, is the follow-up to 2012's Battle Born.

During the four years that passed between the two discs, the band put out a Christmas album called Don't Waste Your Wishes and frontman Brandon Flowers released his solo record The Desired Effect. Steam the song and see the tour dates here.