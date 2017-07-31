Young The Giant Release Special 2-Track Single

"'Mind Over Matter (Reprise)' was recorded in Nashville with The Raconteur's Brendan Benson while we were on tour. We strived to recreate the power of the original recording while harnessing a more pastoral sonic. We wanted to reshape and re-tool with the same skeletal framework; strip it and re-dress it with new varnish. Benson even brought in the renowned McCrary Sisters to sing back up. We hope you enjoy - 'Mirrorball & Mind Over Matter (Reprise)' out Friday."

Earlier this year, Young The Giant announced the addition of new summer dates of its Home of the Strange Tour. The North American headline dates begin Wednesday, August 2nd at Louisville, KY's Palace Theater and then continue through late September. Cold War Kids and Joywave are supporting. See the dates here.