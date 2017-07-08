|
Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates (Week in Review)
.
Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward is addressing his split from the legendary heavy metal band following the completion of the group's farewell tour earlier this year. Ward - who chose to sit out the Sabbath reunion in 2012 and the farewell run over contractual issues - says he has come to terms with events of the past five years that saw Ozzy Osbourne's solo drummer, Tommy Clufetos, join the singer, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler for global concert tours. Ward felt forced to defend himself against some the accusations made by the band in the media about his health, including a public exchange with friend and singer Osbourne that became personal, at times. "I feel very compassionate towards them," explains the drummer. "I just disagree with them when they send something in the world press and I look at it and I go, 'You know what, that's not quite accurate.' Then I have to defend. Because I have to defend, it doesn't stop me from loving them. And when I think about them, I don't think about them with resentment in my heart or revenge in my heart or anything like that. I don't have any of that whatsoever." "I'm at peace with those guys," Ward says of his current status. "If something comes up that I feel is contradictory, I'll always make a statement back in defense of whatever I need to defend But my general outlook towards them is not of resentment, it's not of fear, it's not of hatred or anything like that. I actually really, really, really love these guys. I wish them absolutely nothing but the very best, I wish them nothing but the best in their lives. Every day, I say prayers and I wish for them health and happiness and just nothing but good things to befall them. I [don't] in any way... have any grudges or any arrogance or anything else. It's been like that for a while. "At first, I was really upset but I've cooled off a lot. I'm in a different place; I've moved on. But I haven't moved on from the idea of if [they] ever wanted to play again. I've not moved on from that idea. That would be something that would have to be worked out. But if they've moved on from that idea, then that's fine, I'll support that." - here.
Ward - who chose to sit out the Sabbath reunion in 2012 and the farewell run over contractual issues - says he has come to terms with events of the past five years that saw Ozzy Osbourne's solo drummer, Tommy Clufetos, join the singer, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler for global concert tours.
Ward felt forced to defend himself against some the accusations made by the band in the media about his health, including a public exchange with friend and singer Osbourne that became personal, at times.
"I feel very compassionate towards them," explains the drummer. "I just disagree with them when they send something in the world press and I look at it and I go, 'You know what, that's not quite accurate.' Then I have to defend. Because I have to defend, it doesn't stop me from loving them. And when I think about them, I don't think about them with resentment in my heart or revenge in my heart or anything like that. I don't have any of that whatsoever."
"I'm at peace with those guys," Ward says of his current status. "If something comes up that I feel is contradictory, I'll always make a statement back in defense of whatever I need to defend But my general outlook towards them is not of resentment, it's not of fear, it's not of hatred or anything like that. I actually really, really, really love these guys. I wish them absolutely nothing but the very best, I wish them nothing but the best in their lives. Every day, I say prayers and I wish for them health and happiness and just nothing but good things to befall them. I [don't] in any way... have any grudges or any arrogance or anything else. It's been like that for a while.
"At first, I was really upset but I've cooled off a lot. I'm in a different place; I've moved on. But I haven't moved on from the idea of if [they] ever wanted to play again. I've not moved on from that idea. That would be something that would have to be worked out. But if they've moved on from that idea, then that's fine, I'll support that." - here.
• Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour
• Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign
• Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend
• How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour
• Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years
• Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion
• Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'
• Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums
• DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour
• Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him
• Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates
• Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup
• Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles
• Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation
• Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot
• Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Koalas Ad
• Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'
• Prince Videos Officially Added To YouTube
• Lady Gaga Reacts To Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter
• Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett
• Madonna Opening Surgery Center in Malawi This Week
• Haim Sister Discusses Emotional 'Something to Tell You'
• Radiohead Streaming Full Coachella Performance Online
• Macklemore Recruits Grandmother For 'Glorious' Video
• Drake Wanted For Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'
• French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album
• Desiigner Reveals 'Liife' Remix Featuring Big Sean
• John Mayer Reacts To Montana Earthquake
• Ciara Goes All Out For First Wedding Anniversary Gesture
• Devin Dawson Releases 'All On Me' Video
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.