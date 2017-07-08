Eric Clapton Catches 28-Pound Salmon In Iceland (Week in Review)

The fish measured 42.5 inches long. The guitarist had to go over half a mile downriver after catching the giant fish and spent two and a half hours reeling it in. Though the local fishing organization enforces a catch-and-release policy, Clapton snapped a photo of the beauty before letting it go.

Clapton has been going on salmon fishing trips to Iceland since 2000, saying, "It's the thing I look forward to every year. In August we go out there and fish and I take my family and ' I look forward to going there because I can forget everything." Check out Clapton's massive catch - here.