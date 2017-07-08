Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eric Clapton Catches 28-Pound Salmon In Iceland (Week in Review)

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton Catches 28-Pound Salmon In Iceland was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Eric Clapton isn't just a world-class guitarist, he's also a fantastic angler. The rock and roll legend landed a 28-pound salmon on his fly-fishing trip to the Vatnsdalsa River in Iceland this past week, according to Mens Journal.

The fish measured 42.5 inches long. The guitarist had to go over half a mile downriver after catching the giant fish and spent two and a half hours reeling it in. Though the local fishing organization enforces a catch-and-release policy, Clapton snapped a photo of the beauty before letting it go.

Clapton has been going on salmon fishing trips to Iceland since 2000, saying, "It's the thing I look forward to every year. In August we go out there and fish and I take my family and ' I look forward to going there because I can forget everything." Check out Clapton's massive catch - here.

