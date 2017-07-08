Frontman M. Shadows had the following to say about why the band decided to record the cover, "We're massive fans of Mr. Bungle. 'Retrovertigo' is one of their softer songs and a particular favorite of ours and we thought it'd be a fun twist to make a heavy version.

"We hope this song encourages the uninitiated to dig a little deeper into the brilliant world of Mr. Bungle. Mike Patton is one of the greatest vocalists of our generation and it was pretty daunting for me to sing one of his songs, but we had a great time recording this track. More coming." Listen to the song - here.