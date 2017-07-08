|
ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man' (Week in Review)
.
ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Glass Onyon) Emerson, Lake & Palmer (ELP) icon Greg Lake has released his autobiography "Lucky Man" in the UK. We were sent the following details about the new book: Greg Lake first won acclaim as lead vocalist, bass guitarist and producer when, together with Robert Fripp, he formed King Crimson. Their first album, the landmark In the Court of the Crimson King, co-produced by Greg, featured the iconic song "21st Century Schizoid Man." King Crimson pioneered progressive rock and paved the way for many famous bands that followed, from Yes and Genesis to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. In December 1969 Greg met fellow legend Keith Emerson at the Fillmore in San Francisco during a North American tour; the two shared common bonds: European musical influences and a desire to reinterpret classical works while creating a new musical genre. After being introduced to drummer Carl Palmer, they formed the first progressive rock supergroup Emerson, Lake and Palmer. To date ELP has sold over 50 million records. Lake produced "Emerson, Lake & Palmer," "Tarkus," "Pictures at an Exhibition," "Trilogy," "Brain Salad Surgery," "Works Vol. 1 & 2," and two different live albums. All went platinum and featured a series of hit singles, most written and all sung by Lake. The three created a unique live theatrical performance which featured Emerson attacking his keyboards with knives, Palmer playing a 2.5 ton stainless steel kit and Lake performing on a £6,000 Persian rug which had its own roadie. One of their very first performances was at the historic Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 and they went on to headline California Jam, one of the biggest concerts of the 1970s, attended by 350,000 people. Probably the voice of his generation, Greg fronted the greatest rock supergroup of the 1970s but never held with the "progressive" tag that attached itself to both the music and the excess. "Lucky Man" not only charts the highs and lows of a career in rock music but also reflects on the death of Keith Emerson last year, living with terminal cancer and the end of life. Greg can best be summed up by his now-famous line: "Material wealth is a very fleeting pleasure ... when you can buy anything you want and do anything you want, you soon discover that you actually don't want any of it." Watch the promotional video - here.
Greg Lake first won acclaim as lead vocalist, bass guitarist and producer when, together with Robert Fripp, he formed King Crimson. Their first album, the landmark In the Court of the Crimson King, co-produced by Greg, featured the iconic song "21st Century Schizoid Man." King Crimson pioneered progressive rock and paved the way for many famous bands that followed, from Yes and Genesis to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
In December 1969 Greg met fellow legend Keith Emerson at the Fillmore in San Francisco during a North American tour; the two shared common bonds: European musical influences and a desire to reinterpret classical works while creating a new musical genre. After being introduced to drummer Carl Palmer, they formed the first progressive rock supergroup Emerson, Lake and Palmer.
To date ELP has sold over 50 million records. Lake produced "Emerson, Lake & Palmer," "Tarkus," "Pictures at an Exhibition," "Trilogy," "Brain Salad Surgery," "Works Vol. 1 & 2," and two different live albums. All went platinum and featured a series of hit singles, most written and all sung by Lake. The three created a unique live theatrical performance which featured Emerson attacking his keyboards with knives, Palmer playing a 2.5 ton stainless steel kit and Lake performing on a £6,000 Persian rug which had its own roadie. One of their very first performances was at the historic Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 and they went on to headline California Jam, one of the biggest concerts of the 1970s, attended by 350,000 people.
Probably the voice of his generation, Greg fronted the greatest rock supergroup of the 1970s but never held with the "progressive" tag that attached itself to both the music and the excess. "Lucky Man" not only charts the highs and lows of a career in rock music but also reflects on the death of Keith Emerson last year, living with terminal cancer and the end of life. Greg can best be summed up by his now-famous line: "Material wealth is a very fleeting pleasure ... when you can buy anything you want and do anything you want, you soon discover that you actually don't want any of it." Watch the promotional video - here.
• Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour
• Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign
• Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend
• How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour
• Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years
• Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion
• Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'
• Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums
• DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour
• Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him
• Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates
• Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup
• Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles
• Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation
• Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot
• Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Koalas Ad
• Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'
• Prince Videos Officially Added To YouTube
• Lady Gaga Reacts To Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter
• Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett
• Madonna Opening Surgery Center in Malawi This Week
• Haim Sister Discusses Emotional 'Something to Tell You'
• Radiohead Streaming Full Coachella Performance Online
• Macklemore Recruits Grandmother For 'Glorious' Video
• Drake Wanted For Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'
• French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album
• Desiigner Reveals 'Liife' Remix Featuring Big Sean
• John Mayer Reacts To Montana Earthquake
• Ciara Goes All Out For First Wedding Anniversary Gesture
• Devin Dawson Releases 'All On Me' Video
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.