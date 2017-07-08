Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man' (Week in Review)

.
Greg Lake

ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Glass Onyon) Emerson, Lake & Palmer (ELP) icon Greg Lake has released his autobiography "Lucky Man" in the UK. We were sent the following details about the new book:

Greg Lake first won acclaim as lead vocalist, bass guitarist and producer when, together with Robert Fripp, he formed King Crimson. Their first album, the landmark In the Court of the Crimson King, co-produced by Greg, featured the iconic song "21st Century Schizoid Man." King Crimson pioneered progressive rock and paved the way for many famous bands that followed, from Yes and Genesis to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

In December 1969 Greg met fellow legend Keith Emerson at the Fillmore in San Francisco during a North American tour; the two shared common bonds: European musical influences and a desire to reinterpret classical works while creating a new musical genre. After being introduced to drummer Carl Palmer, they formed the first progressive rock supergroup Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

To date ELP has sold over 50 million records. Lake produced "Emerson, Lake & Palmer," "Tarkus," "Pictures at an Exhibition," "Trilogy," "Brain Salad Surgery," "Works Vol. 1 & 2," and two different live albums. All went platinum and featured a series of hit singles, most written and all sung by Lake. The three created a unique live theatrical performance which featured Emerson attacking his keyboards with knives, Palmer playing a 2.5 ton stainless steel kit and Lake performing on a £6,000 Persian rug which had its own roadie. One of their very first performances was at the historic Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 and they went on to headline California Jam, one of the biggest concerts of the 1970s, attended by 350,000 people.

Probably the voice of his generation, Greg fronted the greatest rock supergroup of the 1970s but never held with the "progressive" tag that attached itself to both the music and the excess. "Lucky Man" not only charts the highs and lows of a career in rock music but also reflects on the death of Keith Emerson last year, living with terminal cancer and the end of life. Greg can best be summed up by his now-famous line: "Material wealth is a very fleeting pleasure ... when you can buy anything you want and do anything you want, you soon discover that you actually don't want any of it." Watch the promotional video - here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Greg Lake Music, DVDs, Books and more

Greg Lake T-shirts and Posters

More Greg Lake News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man'

The Late Greg Lake's Memoir Lucky Man Coming This Spring

Emerson, Lake And Palmer's Greg Lake Dead At 69 2016 In Review

Greg Lake Talked Christmas Hit During Final Interview

Emerson, Lake And Palmer's Greg Lake Dead At 69

Greg Lake Pays Tribute To Keith Emerson

Emerson, Lake & Palmer In The Studio For 45th Anniversary

Greg Lake And Geoff Downes Ride The Tiger Album Officially Released

Greg Lake Announces Reissue Plans For Early Solo Albums

Greg Lake Releasing 1981 Live Recording Featuring Gary Moore


More Stories for Greg Lake

Greg Lake Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick- Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour- Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign- Guns N' Roses- more

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again- more

Page Too:
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned- Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Ad- Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'- Prince- more

Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks- Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'- Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover- more

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him- Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online- Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick

Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour

Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign

Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend

How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour

Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'

Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him

Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned

Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Koalas Ad

Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'

Prince Videos Officially Added To YouTube

Lady Gaga Reacts To Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter

Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett

Madonna Opening Surgery Center in Malawi This Week

Haim Sister Discusses Emotional 'Something to Tell You'

Radiohead Streaming Full Coachella Performance Online

Macklemore Recruits Grandmother For 'Glorious' Video

Drake Wanted For Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'

French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album

Desiigner Reveals 'Liife' Remix Featuring Big Sean

John Mayer Reacts To Montana Earthquake

Ciara Goes All Out For First Wedding Anniversary Gesture

Devin Dawson Releases 'All On Me' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.