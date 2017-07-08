Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song During Concert (Week in Review)

It's the fifth track previewed in concert from the band's forthcoming album, "Concrete And Gold," following the live premieres of the lead single, "Run", "La Dee Da" and "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland on June 16 and "Sunday Rain" at the Lucavsala festival in Riga, Latvia on June 21.

Due September 15, the group's ninth release was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia) and mixed by Darrell Thorp (Beck, Radiohead).

"I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever," says Dave Grohl. "To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin's sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead's version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that." Read more and watch the video - here.