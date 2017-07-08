Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36 (Week in Review)

Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36 was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Warbringer frontman John Kevill broke the sad news to fans via social media that the band's former drummer Nic Ritter died late last week at the age of 36 from drowning in his pool.

Ritter was a member of the band from 2008 through 2011 and was featured on the group's 2009 album "Waking Into Nightmares". Kevill initially broke the news to fans via his personal Facebook page on Friday. He wrote, "Got some awful news last night- Nic Ritter has died. I spent about 2 years on the road with this guy, and probably about 350-400 gigs. It really shook me up to hear he is gone. I had spoke to him recently but not seen him for many years and I'm kicking myself for it now.

"I will make a proper tribute when I've collected my thoughts a bit and learned more of the circumstances. As of now what I know is that he drowned in his pool. I wish I knew more, hopefully will find out soon. Very sad day. I wish I had got the chance to hang and catch up on old times- we never did." Read more - here.

