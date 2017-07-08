Iron Maiden Announce Limited Edition 'Hallowed' Beer (Week in Review)

Hallowed was created by Robinsons' Master Brewer Martyn Weeks and Iron Maiden's lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson. "What makes this brew pretty special is that we're adopting a Belgian yeast for the first time," explains Dickinson.

"I'm a big fan of Belgian beers, so I jumped at the chance to brew my own. While I get very excited about experimenting with new formulas and ingredients, the thing about Belgian beer is that it's as much a way of life as it is a drink. We've tried to bottle that philosophy in Hallowed, albeit with a British twist." Read more - here.