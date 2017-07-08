Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden Announce Limited Edition 'Hallowed' Beer (Week in Review)

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Announce Limited Edition 'Hallowed' Beer was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden have announced that they will launch a new Belgian-style beer named Hallowed in October. Available for a limited period of four months, the new ale will be produced by independent UK family brewers Robinsons and follows the success of the original Trooper, which has sold over 15 million pints since its launch in 2013, and previous limited edition beers Trooper 666 and Red 'N' Black.

Hallowed was created by Robinsons' Master Brewer Martyn Weeks and Iron Maiden's lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson. "What makes this brew pretty special is that we're adopting a Belgian yeast for the first time," explains Dickinson.

"I'm a big fan of Belgian beers, so I jumped at the chance to brew my own. While I get very excited about experimenting with new formulas and ingredients, the thing about Belgian beer is that it's as much a way of life as it is a drink. We've tried to bottle that philosophy in Hallowed, albeit with a British twist." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

