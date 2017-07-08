Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park's Full Rock Werchter Performance Streaming Online (Week in Review)

.
Linkin Park

Linkin Park's Full Rock Werchter Performance Streaming Online was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Linkin Park headlined the third night of the Rock Werchter festival in Werchter, Belgium on July 1st and pro shot video of their performance is available to stream online.

The band's 23-song set mixed tunes from their latest album, "One More Light", alongside classic tracks at the annual four-day event, which also featured headliners Kings Of Leon, Radiohead and Foo Fighters.

The date is part of Linkin Park's month-long European tour, which closes with a July 6 show in Birmingham, UK before the group return home for North American dates starting in Boston, MA on July 27.

Co-produced by vocalist/keyboardist Mike Shinoda and guitarist Brad Delson, "One More Light" earned Linkin Park their sixth US No. 1 when the record debuted atop the US Billboard 200 upon its release in May.

The feat puts the California group in elite company as they joined a small list of rock bands that have scored at least six US chart-toppers, including The Beatles (with 19), The Rolling Stones (nine), Led Zeppelin and U2 (both with seven), and Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Eagles and Metallica - all with six each. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Linkin Park Music, DVDs, Books and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Linkin Park's Full Rock Werchter Performance Streaming Online

Corey Taylor Defends Linkin Park Singer Over Fan Backlash

Blink-182 and Linkin Park Stars Collaborate At Special Event

Linkin Park Are 'Super Grateful' For Latest No. 1 Album

Linkin Park's Invisible TV Performance Goes Online

Linkin Park Admit Fans Surprised They Went Soft With 'Heavy'

Linkin Park Match Metallica and Eagles Record With New Album

Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks

Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs

Linkin Park's Unaired Kimmel Performance Now Streaming


More Stories for Linkin Park

Linkin Park Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick- Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour- Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign- Guns N' Roses- more

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again- more

Page Too:
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned- Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Ad- Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'- Prince- more

Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks- Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'- Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover- more

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him- Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online- Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick

Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour

Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign

Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend

How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour

Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'

Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him

Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned

Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Koalas Ad

Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'

Prince Videos Officially Added To YouTube

Lady Gaga Reacts To Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter

Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett

Madonna Opening Surgery Center in Malawi This Week

Haim Sister Discusses Emotional 'Something to Tell You'

Radiohead Streaming Full Coachella Performance Online

Macklemore Recruits Grandmother For 'Glorious' Video

Drake Wanted For Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'

French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album

Desiigner Reveals 'Liife' Remix Featuring Big Sean

John Mayer Reacts To Montana Earthquake

Ciara Goes All Out For First Wedding Anniversary Gesture

Devin Dawson Releases 'All On Me' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.