The band's 23-song set mixed tunes from their latest album, "One More Light", alongside classic tracks at the annual four-day event, which also featured headliners Kings Of Leon, Radiohead and Foo Fighters.

The date is part of Linkin Park's month-long European tour, which closes with a July 6 show in Birmingham, UK before the group return home for North American dates starting in Boston, MA on July 27.

Co-produced by vocalist/keyboardist Mike Shinoda and guitarist Brad Delson, "One More Light" earned Linkin Park their sixth US No. 1 when the record debuted atop the US Billboard 200 upon its release in May.

The feat puts the California group in elite company as they joined a small list of rock bands that have scored at least six US chart-toppers, including The Beatles (with 19), The Rolling Stones (nine), Led Zeppelin and U2 (both with seven), and Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Eagles and Metallica - all with six each. Watch the video - here.