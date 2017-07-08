Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary (Week in Review)

The special package will include liner notes from frontman Ed Kowalczyk as well as an unreleased studio track entitled "Born Branded" which was recording during the album sessions.

Other bonus material includes a club remix of the track "Pain Lies On The Riverside" by Public Enemy producer Hank Shocklee, a second disc containing a live recording that was captured during the band's July 16, 1992 performance at the Roxy in Los Angeles, and more. Read more - here.