Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary (Week in Review)
Live Expand Debut 'Mental Jewelry' For 25 Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Live have announced that they have expanded their debut album "Mental Jewelry" for a special 25th anniversary deluxe reissue which will be released on August 11th. The special package will include liner notes from frontman Ed Kowalczyk as well as an unreleased studio track entitled "Born Branded" which was recording during the album sessions. Other bonus material includes a club remix of the track "Pain Lies On The Riverside" by Public Enemy producer Hank Shocklee, a second disc containing a live recording that was captured during the band's July 16, 1992 performance at the Roxy in Los Angeles, and more. Read more - here.
