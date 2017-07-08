Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Marty Friedman Streams New Solo Song 'Whiteworm' (Week in Review)

.
Marty Friedman

Marty Friedman Streams New Solo Song 'Whiteworm' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Former 'Rust In Peace' era Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has released a new track walled "Whiteworm." The song comes from his forthcoming new solo album.

Friedman will be releasing the new record, entitled 'Wall Of Sound', on August 4th. "Whiteworm" following the release of the new studio effort's first single "Self Pollution".

Marty spoke about the new song to Guitar World, telling them, "There are many unique playing, composing and arranging concepts on each song [on Wall Of Sound], and they are quite different from each other. In Whiteworm, it starts with an element that I like, which is to do something that 'doesn't sound like me'. I tend to sound like myself even when I'm not trying to, so it is a little thrill to come up with something that doesn't smell like me at all.

"Also, I think a subliminal goal in rock music is to have an intro that many people will want to pick up a guitar and play - 'Stairway to Heaven', 'Smoke on the Water', etc. Since those days, more challenging things can inspire people too. This intro would have made me run to a guitar to try to learn it when I was 15." Stream the song - here.

