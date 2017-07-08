Knotfest Mexico has been confirmed for October 28th in Toluca and this year's Ozzfest Meets Knotfest is expected to be announced on July 10th. Taylor told the publication that he would be performing with Stone Sour and not Slipknot at the events and he believes that a Knotfest without Slipknot will be good for the festival.

Taylor told Billboard, "I think in a lot of ways your festival has to live past you, or it's not gonna live at all. If it has to live and breathe on your presence, then it's not a festival, and it's not for anybody else but you."