Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Grateful Dead Celebrate Anniversary Of Hit Album In The Studio (Week in Review)

.
Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead Celebrate Anniversary Of Hit Album In The Studio was a Top 10 story on Thursday: The 30th anniversary of the Grateful Dead's 1987 hit album "In The Dark" is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show
In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over the following details:

From their inception in 1965's San Francisco Haight/Ashbury district, the Grateful Dead were highly prolific writers and released many albums through 1980, even releasing two classics in one year, American Beauty and Workingman's Dead in 1970. But as the 1980s rolled on, the band experienced a dry spell on new material and studio releases, choosing instead to focus on touring.

By 1986 however, it was apparent that the dry spell had become a full-fledged creative drought. Adding injury to insult midway through the decade, Grateful Dead singer, songwriter, lead guitarist Jerry Garcia went into a coma from undiagnosed diabetes and almost died. So the album In The Dark, that emerged in July 1987 was truly the resurrection of the Dead, becoming the band's top-seller ever. IN THE STUDIO producer and host Redbeard asks Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Phil Lesh why the Dead went almost seven years without releasing a studio album prior to 1987's In The Dark.

Bob Weir explains, "We never got around to it. We were on the road so much just to keep our noses above water and (it was) kinda, what we were robotized into doing I think... We did go into the studio a couple of times and it wasn't our best period. Jerry wasn't in his best health at that particular point, for instance. You know when we would go into the studio we wouldn't get much of anywhere. They were pretty sleepy sessions." Stream the episode - here.

advertisement

Grateful Dead Music, DVDs, Books and more

Grateful Dead T-shirts and Posters

More Grateful Dead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Grateful Dead Celebrate Anniversary Of Hit Album In The Studio

Grateful Dead Unreleased Concert Hitting Theaters For Jerry's Birthday

Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction

New Grateful Dead Collection Coming For Summer Of Love Anniversary

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh Warns New Documentary Not Complete

Grateful Dead's 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary Trailer Released

Grateful Dead And Beatles Had Biggest Record Store Day Hits

Grateful Dead And Phish Stars Cover Lady Gaga's 'Million Reasons'

Hendrix, Grateful Dead Lead Monterey Pop Anniversary Album

Grateful Dead Reflect On 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary


More Stories for Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot Being Replaced At This Year's Knotfest- Austin Carlile Remains Hospitalized But Shares Good News- Former Warbringer Drummer Nic Ritter Dead At 36- Foo Fighters- more

Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick- Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour- Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign- Guns N' Roses- more

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again- more

Page Too:
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned- Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Ad- Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'- Prince- more

Lil Wayne Surprises Fans With Four New Tracks- Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'- Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover- more

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him- Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online- Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pro-Pain Frontman Viciously Attacked With Ice Pick

Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour

Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign

Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend

How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour

Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'

Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums

DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him

Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jay-Z $20 Million Payment To Kanye West Questioned

Katy Perry Accused Of 'Absolute Ignorance' Over Koalas Ad

Zedd And Liam Payne Release New Track 'Get Low'

Prince Videos Officially Added To YouTube

Lady Gaga Reacts To Ed Sheeran Quitting Twitter

Miranda Lambert Sings 'Margaritaville' With Jimmy Buffett

Madonna Opening Surgery Center in Malawi This Week

Haim Sister Discusses Emotional 'Something to Tell You'

Radiohead Streaming Full Coachella Performance Online

Macklemore Recruits Grandmother For 'Glorious' Video

Drake Wanted For Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'

French Montana Lines Up Big Names To Guest On 'Jungle Rules' Album

Desiigner Reveals 'Liife' Remix Featuring Big Sean

John Mayer Reacts To Montana Earthquake

Ciara Goes All Out For First Wedding Anniversary Gesture

Devin Dawson Releases 'All On Me' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.