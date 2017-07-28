The Los Angeles Times reports an employee discovered the 41-year-old's body Thursday morning hanging from a belt on a bedroom door inside his home in the 2800 block of Via Victoria, said Ed Winter, spokesman for the L.A. County medical examiner-coroner.

A half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, Winter added, and a suicide note was not found. Winter said an autopsy was pending, and that toxicology tests were also likely to be carried out. Firefighters responded to a call about 9 a.m. regarding a cardiac arrest before arriving on scene. Read more - here.