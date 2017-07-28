|
Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior' (Week in Review)
.
Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior' was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture this past week has banned Justin Bieber from playing in China. The ban was revealed when a fan posted a question on the Bureau's website asking why Bieber wasn't coming to China during his Asian tour, reports Variety. "Please give a detailed explanation of why Justin Bieber is not allowed to come to China! [He] has won many major awards, which demonstrates his extraordinary talents. Why aren't mainland fans given the right to enjoy his performance?" the post says. The Bureau responded, 'We sympathize with your feelings. Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol. We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage." "His inappropriate manner has caused public discontent," the statement continued. "In order to regulate the market order of show business in China and purify the market environment, it was decided that performers of inappropriate behavior will not be welcomed." Read more - here.
"Please give a detailed explanation of why Justin Bieber is not allowed to come to China! [He] has won many major awards, which demonstrates his extraordinary talents. Why aren't mainland fans given the right to enjoy his performance?" the post says.
The Bureau responded, 'We sympathize with your feelings. Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol. We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage."
"His inappropriate manner has caused public discontent," the statement continued. "In order to regulate the market order of show business in China and purify the market environment, it was decided that performers of inappropriate behavior will not be welcomed." Read more - here.
• Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs
• Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer
• Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary
• Singled Out: Prong's Divide And Conquer
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Sex Type Thing' Demo
• Paul McCartney Leads Guest On Ringo Starr's New Song
• Hayley Williams Shares Unreleased Paramore Song 'Temporary'
• The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song
• The Killers Reveal 'Wonderful Wonderful' Track Details
• The Head and the Heart Debut 'City of Angels' Video
• Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors
• Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run
• U2 Joined On Stage By Patti Smith For Special Duet
• Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online
• Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced
• Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant
• Katy Perry Will Host This Year's MTV Video Music Awards
• Judge Denies Beyonce's Motion to Dismiss 'Formation' Lawsuit
• Singled Out: Shelly Waters' Jackpot
• Shania Twain Releases 'Life's About to Get Good' Video
• Thomas Rhett Reveals Details About His New Album
• Kesha Releases 'Learn to Let Go' Video
• Carson Daly Stepping Down As Host Of Morning Show
• Madonna Wins Lawsuit Against Tabloid Over Leaked Documents
• Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online
• Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'
• Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour
• Jay Z and Kanye West's Feud Documentary Trailer Released
• Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video
• Singled Out: Jackie Venson's Flying
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.