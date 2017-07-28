Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior' (Week in Review)

"Please give a detailed explanation of why Justin Bieber is not allowed to come to China! [He] has won many major awards, which demonstrates his extraordinary talents. Why aren't mainland fans given the right to enjoy his performance?" the post says.

The Bureau responded, 'We sympathize with your feelings. Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol. We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage."

"His inappropriate manner has caused public discontent," the statement continued. "In order to regulate the market order of show business in China and purify the market environment, it was decided that performers of inappropriate behavior will not be welcomed." Read more - here.