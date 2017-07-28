Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Louis Tomlinson's 'Back to You' Influenced By Arctic Monkeys (Week in Review)

.
Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson's 'Back to You' Influenced By Arctic Monkeys was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Louis Tomlinson may have been a member of the greatest boy band of its era, but like his former bandmate Harry Styles, his new music has been inspired by artists beyond the realm of traditional pop. For example, the lyrics of his new single "Back to You" were influenced by British alternative band Arctic Monkeys.

"The way they tell stories is such an effortless thing," he told the BBC, adding that, like Arctic Monkeys, he strives to write songs that run deeper than tunes about girls and parties.

'My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story, I'm so bored of that," he said. Because I'm from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis. It's real, it's honest and it's to the point, you know?"

While Tomlinson's musical growth is admirable, he admits that Oasis and Arctic Monkeys won't be too pleased to be mentioned in the same breath as the pop star. 'Any of the Arctic Monkeys would be devastated to hear me talking like this, but there is a way of incorporating that conversational honesty into pop," he continued. "That's why bands like Arctic Monkeys are so great. They don't work on any script or any maths or science. They just say what they feel. If it doesn't rhyme, it doesn't matter. If it sounds awkward, it doesn't matter." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

