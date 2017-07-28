Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows' (Week in Review)

.
Meek Mill

Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows' was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Meek Mill released his latest album, Wins and Losses, last Friday (July 21) and one particular track has fans talking. "1942 Flows" includes a line that seems aimed at his ex, Nicki Minaj.

"Cut her off, act like she's dead and it's killing her," Meek raps, seemingly referring to an emotional ex-girlfriend who cannot let go. The two artists dated for nearly two years, but things ended around December.

In the track, Meek later warns reporters to stop asking about his personal life, rapping, "Bloggers in the frenzy, truck to the Bently/ Ain't doing no interviews, I'm busy, n—- we litty/ So when you see me out don't ask me about no Nicki." Listen to "1942 Flows" and decide for yourself - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Meek Mill Music
