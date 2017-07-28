|
Rammstein Resuming Work On First Album Since 2009 (Week in Review)
.
Rammstein Resuming Work On First Album Since 2009 was a Top 10 story on Monday: Rammstein shared the good news with fans that now that they have wrapped up their busy tour schedule for this year, they will be turning their focus back on completing work on their next album. They band took to social media with the news about their first new album since 2009's "Liebe ist fur alle da ". They wrote, "We really enjoyed the tour and are now looking forward to resuming work on the new Rammstein album after the summer!" Guitarist Paul Landers recently revealed that unlike other bands, Rammstein does not work on new music while they are on tour. He said, "Some people can make music on the road, for example Korn. They're sitting, at night, in the bus, in the back, and making music. But, we are Germans and men. We can just do one thing at a time. One switch is live, and then we go live." Landers added "We have a little bit of a summer break, a small one, and then in September, we will keep on working." - here.
