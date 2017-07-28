Superjoint and Devildriver Announce The Broken Bones Tour (Week in Review)

The trek will be kicking off on September 23rd in Austin, TX at Come & Take It Live and will be wrapping up on October 20th with the final show taking place in Orlando, FL at the Plaza Live.

Superjoint frontman Philip Anselmo had this to say, "Do your pushups, take your vitamins and start some light jogging now, because this is gonna be a hell-of-a-sh*tload of shows this coming fall.

"Old school rules only. Leave your fashion statement at home or at the door. Individuals unite for one night only (at a place near you), and then disperse like wildfire to dry pages. Bring it on Sisters and Brothers. Always championing the underdogs of this world and The Underground since 1988." See the dates - here.