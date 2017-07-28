Cavalera Conspiracy Announce New Album 'Psychosis' (Week in Review)

The band, which is led by former Sepultura members and brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera, recorded the new effort in Phoenix, AZ with producer and their longtime friend Arthur Rizk.

Max recently discussed the album in an interview with Metal Wani and provided the following details, "The album right now is finished. It was produced by Arthur Rizk, our friend and a great producer - an upcoming, underground producer. And he did a great job. - here.