Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Glen Campbell Releases 'Adios' Music Video (Week in Review)

.
Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell Releases 'Adios' Music Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) The music video for Glen Campbell's bitter-sweet track "Adios" premiered on Monday (July 24) via CMT. The cut is the title track to Campbell's farewell album. The iconic country singer, who turned 81 in April, is in the final stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Directed by Peter Zavadil, the video features old videos and photos of the country legend interspersed between the story of his guitar from its first to last note.

Campbell's daughter Ashley Campbell hands off the guitar in Nashville, while his grandson Jeremy Olson gives the guitar an emotional send off in the end. "In my view, 'Adios' is Glen's farewell to the spotlight. I wanted the music video to reflect those sentiments," Zavadil explained. "The guitar is a symbol of Glen's legacy … a 'spiritual baton' as it were, carried on by all those influenced by his music, beginning with one of his daughters and ending with one of his grandsons. The fact that no one will ever hold a match to Glen's skill on the guitar is memorialized by giving his guitar a proper 'Viking Funeral' on the California coast. The project truly was an honor and an adventure."

Ashley sings backing vocals and plays the banjo throughout the album. She remarked that her father's music has "touched so many people's lives" and hopes that the video will "resonate with a lot of people."

"Music moves through us all in different ways, lighting a fire in each of us," she continued. "That fire will always be burning as music keeps moving and as each of us continues to pass the torch." Watch the video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Glen Campbell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Glen Campbell T-shirts and Posters

More Glen Campbell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Glen Campbell Releases 'Adios' Music Video

Glen Campbell Streams New Single 'Arkansas Farmboy'

Glen Campbell Streams Title Song From Farewell Album 'Adios'

Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'

National Guitar Museum To Honor Glen Campbell

Blake Shelton, Toby Keith Added To Glen Campbell Tribute

Glen Campbell's 80th Birthday Celebration Concert Announced

Glen Campbell Has Lost the Ability to Speak

Glen Campbell's Daughter Releases Video Inspired By Star's Alzheimer's

Glen Campbell Reissue To Include 'Record Collector's Dream'


More Stories for Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song- Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees- more

Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online- Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs- Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer- more

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online- Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced- Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'- Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'- Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'- more

Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant- Katy Perry Will Host MTV Video Music Awards- more

Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online- Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'- Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online

Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs

Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer

Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary

Singled Out: Prong's Divide And Conquer

Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Sex Type Thing' Demo

Paul McCartney Leads Guest On Ringo Starr's New Song

Hayley Williams Shares Unreleased Paramore Song 'Temporary'

The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song

The Killers Reveal 'Wonderful Wonderful' Track Details

The Head and the Heart Debut 'City of Angels' Video

Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors

Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run

U2 Joined On Stage By Patti Smith For Special Duet

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant

Katy Perry Will Host This Year's MTV Video Music Awards

Judge Denies Beyonce's Motion to Dismiss 'Formation' Lawsuit

Singled Out: Shelly Waters' Jackpot

Shania Twain Releases 'Life's About to Get Good' Video

Thomas Rhett Reveals Details About His New Album

Kesha Releases 'Learn to Let Go' Video

Carson Daly Stepping Down As Host Of Morning Show

Madonna Wins Lawsuit Against Tabloid Over Leaked Documents

Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'

Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour

Jay Z and Kanye West's Feud Documentary Trailer Released

Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video

Singled Out: Jackie Venson's Flying

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.