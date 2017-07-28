Motorhead Release Video Of Sex Pistols Cover (Week in Review)

Due September 1, the 11-track set delivers amped-up covers of tunes originally recorded by The Ramones, Metallica, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Ted Nugent, The Rolling Stones, Dio and Twisted Sister.

The package also features an unreleased take on David Bowie's 1977 classic "Heroes." Recorded in 2015 during sessions for their 22nd and final studio album, "Bad Magic", the track was one of the last songs the band recorded together before frontman Lemmy Kilmister's passing at his Los Angeles home on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70.

"It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best," says guitarist Phil Campbell, "and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be, and Lemmy ended up loving our version."

"He was very, very proud of it," adds drummer Mikkey Dee, now a member of the Scorpions, "not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be - fun!" Watch the video - here.