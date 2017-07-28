The Eagles Lead New Third Classic Music Festival Lineup (Week in Review)

The California band will be joined at this new date by The Doobie Brothers for the show at Safeco Field, home of MLB's Seattle Mariners. Tickets for The Classic Northwest go on sale August 5 at 10AM PDT.

The July 15 date at Dodger Stadium saw the debut of The Eagles new lineup, with the late Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, and country singer Vince Gill on board for the opening night of the 2017 series alongside sets by Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, with Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire performing on July 16. Read more - here.