On Saturday (July 23), the 'Bad Liar" singer spent time with her friends, ringing in her 25th birthday with a cake and balloons, which she revealed via Twitter.

"Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. Xo," Gomez captioned one shot. See the full post including photo - here.