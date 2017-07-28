|
Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album (Week in Review)
.
Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Guns N' Roses longtime guitarist Richard Fortus says that everyone in the band is excited about working on their first new album to feature the reunited lineup of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. The reunited band have already enjoyed massive success with their Not In This Lifetime tour and Fortus spoke with the St Louis Post-Dispatch about the trek and the band's recording plans, among other topics. He said of the reunion tour, "It's bigger than anything I've ever experienced. Doing multiple nights at a stadium is a mind-****. It's hard to get your head around that level of craziness. Fans are just so rabid for it." They report that the guitarist also said the following about the band's new album plans, "Everyone is excited about it. There's a really magical thing now with the band. It feels like a new band. It feels like the best version since I joined, and it's the most fun for me. There's so much excitement around it." - here.
