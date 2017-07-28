Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Cover 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself' (Week in Review)

.
Keith Urban

Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard Cover 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Keith Urban and Frankie Ballard had a blast jamming together on stage this past Saturday night (July 22) when they covered the Georgia Satellites' 1986 hit "Keep Your Hands to Yourself."

Urban headlined the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, this weekend, with his special guest, Ballard, where he played a two-hour long set after Ballard opened for the enthusiastic crowd.

Urban posted a video of the set on social media, praised Ballard by writing, "Trading licks AND rides with @FrankieBallard – dude's a bad ass!!!" Watch the video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

