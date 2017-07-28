It's unclear when the track was recorded but the song features Prodigy in top form. At the BET Awards last month, Prodigy's Mobb Deep partner Havoc shared a tribute:

"For over 20 years, he and I went through it all, and seen it all. "I'm going to miss my dude. This loss is painful. But the lyrical legacy he left us will impact the culture forever. Rest in peace, Prodigy. My brother." Listen to "What You Think" - here.