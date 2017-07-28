|
Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident (Week in Review)
Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Peter Frampton has issued an apology for an incident during a July 23 concert at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, MN. According to the Star Tribune, the guitarist halted his opening slot performance ahead of the Steve Miller Band in what appeared to be a response to a camera operator putting a fan holding old Frampton album covers on the video screens, which caused the crowd to erupt during a quiet part of the show. The distracted Frampton reportedly leaned his face into the camera and let out a two-word expletive before he and his band left the stage. A concertgoer claims he saw the rocker get into a "camera tug-of-war" with the cameraman on stage just as the unscheduled break began. Casino spokesman Kevin Smith confirmed that the screens were turned off "at the artist's request" for the remainder of the show, which saw Frampton return to the stage and play the two songs remaining on his set list before adding a third tune to complete his performance. Frampton "apparently didn't like what was on the video board for one reason or another," added Smith. "That was obvious." On Tuesday, the guitarist posted a lengthy explanation about the incident on social media, outlining the detailed and carefully-planned performance he and his band aim to deliver each night. "When something happens to change the script, like a distraction out of my control, then it messes with the build of the show," writes Frampton. "This happened in Welch, MN the other night. 'I'll Give You Money,' is a song that we break down to almost nothing volume wise and it grabs the audience's attention and pulls them in to hear what we are doing-its one of the most intimate parts of the set for my band and the audience together. At this very climactic moment, the director of the in-house video displayed the audience on the screens, which distracted from the connection that we had worked to achieve. The moment was lost. "From the stage, we aren't able to see what's being displayed on the screen so we had no idea they were showing a long-time fan holding up my album cover. I feel very bad for her and totally understand the perception from out front at this point in the show. The screens are there for you to see our playing and what we're doing close-up on stage from wherever you are in the crowd. I love that this is possible at todays' shows." Read the rest of his apology - here.
