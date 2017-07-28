Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident (Week in Review)

.
Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Peter Frampton has issued an apology for an incident during a July 23 concert at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, MN. According to the Star Tribune, the guitarist halted his opening slot performance ahead of the Steve Miller Band in what appeared to be a response to a camera operator putting a fan holding old Frampton album covers on the video screens, which caused the crowd to erupt during a quiet part of the show.

The distracted Frampton reportedly leaned his face into the camera and let out a two-word expletive before he and his band left the stage. A concertgoer claims he saw the rocker get into a "camera tug-of-war" with the cameraman on stage just as the unscheduled break began.

Casino spokesman Kevin Smith confirmed that the screens were turned off "at the artist's request" for the remainder of the show, which saw Frampton return to the stage and play the two songs remaining on his set list before adding a third tune to complete his performance.

Frampton "apparently didn't like what was on the video board for one reason or another," added Smith. "That was obvious." On Tuesday, the guitarist posted a lengthy explanation about the incident on social media, outlining the detailed and carefully-planned performance he and his band aim to deliver each night.

"When something happens to change the script, like a distraction out of my control, then it messes with the build of the show," writes Frampton. "This happened in Welch, MN the other night. 'I'll Give You Money,' is a song that we break down to almost nothing volume wise and it grabs the audience's attention and pulls them in to hear what we are doing-its one of the most intimate parts of the set for my band and the audience together. At this very climactic moment, the director of the in-house video displayed the audience on the screens, which distracted from the connection that we had worked to achieve. The moment was lost.

"From the stage, we aren't able to see what's being displayed on the screen so we had no idea they were showing a long-time fan holding up my album cover. I feel very bad for her and totally understand the perception from out front at this point in the show. The screens are there for you to see our playing and what we're doing close-up on stage from wherever you are in the crowd. I love that this is possible at todays' shows." Read the rest of his apology - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Peter Frampton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Peter Frampton T-shirts and Posters

More Peter Frampton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Peter Frampton Apologizes For Minnesota Concert Incident

Steve Miller Band And Peter Frampton Team For Summer Tour

Peter Frampton and Gregg Allman Announce Coheadlining Shows

Peter Frampton Releases Unplugged 'Show Me The Way' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Peter Frampton Announce American Tour

Peter Frampton To Rock Conan's Late Night TV Show Tonight

Peter Frampton Previews Songs From Acoustic Classics Album

Frampton Comes Alive 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Peter Frampton Announces 2016 'Raw' Acoustic Tour

Peter Frampton Announces His Very First Acoustic Tour


More Stories for Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Excited About Making New Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Recorded New Song- Metallica Frontman Slams Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Rock Tees- more

Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online- Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs- Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer- more

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online- Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced- Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery This Week- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj On New Track '1942 Flows'- Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'- Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'- more

Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant- Katy Perry Will Host MTV Video Music Awards- more

Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online- Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'- Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online

Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs

Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer

Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary

Singled Out: Prong's Divide And Conquer

Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Sex Type Thing' Demo

Paul McCartney Leads Guest On Ringo Starr's New Song

Hayley Williams Shares Unreleased Paramore Song 'Temporary'

The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song

The Killers Reveal 'Wonderful Wonderful' Track Details

The Head and the Heart Debut 'City of Angels' Video

Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors

Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run

U2 Joined On Stage By Patti Smith For Special Duet

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant

Katy Perry Will Host This Year's MTV Video Music Awards

Judge Denies Beyonce's Motion to Dismiss 'Formation' Lawsuit

Singled Out: Shelly Waters' Jackpot

Shania Twain Releases 'Life's About to Get Good' Video

Thomas Rhett Reveals Details About His New Album

Kesha Releases 'Learn to Let Go' Video

Carson Daly Stepping Down As Host Of Morning Show

Madonna Wins Lawsuit Against Tabloid Over Leaked Documents

Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'

Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour

Jay Z and Kanye West's Feud Documentary Trailer Released

Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video

Singled Out: Jackie Venson's Flying

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.