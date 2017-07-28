Darius Rucker Announces New Album 'When Was The Last Time' (Week in Review)

The "If I Told You" singer spoke with Billboard recently about teaming up with Nashville producer Ross Copperman to turn his visions for his album into a reality.

"On top of being a genius with the equipment, Ross is so high-energy and funny; that kid is never not laughing." Rucker said, "Every time we were in the studio we had a great band who had great ideas of their own, so it was the farthest thing from tedious." Read more - here.