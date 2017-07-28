|
Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads' (Week in Review)
.
Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys collaborated earlier this year for their hit single "God, Your Mama, And Me" and have shared the stage together this summer as part of FGL's Smooth Tour 2017. Now, CMT announced that the seven-man super group will once again come together to perform their hits on the brand-new CMT Crossroads special that is set for August. 30th. On the hour-long program, the supergroup will perform new arrangements of Backstreet Boys' hits "I Want It That Way" and "As Long As You Want Me." They will also perform FGL's "Cruise," H.O.L.Y." and their collaborative hit single. Read more - here.
Now, CMT announced that the seven-man super group will once again come together to perform their hits on the brand-new CMT Crossroads special that is set for August. 30th.
On the hour-long program, the supergroup will perform new arrangements of Backstreet Boys' hits "I Want It That Way" and "As Long As You Want Me." They will also perform FGL's "Cruise," H.O.L.Y." and their collaborative hit single. Read more - here.
• Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs
• Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer
• Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary
• Singled Out: Prong's Divide And Conquer
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Sex Type Thing' Demo
• Paul McCartney Leads Guest On Ringo Starr's New Song
• Hayley Williams Shares Unreleased Paramore Song 'Temporary'
• The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song
• The Killers Reveal 'Wonderful Wonderful' Track Details
• The Head and the Heart Debut 'City of Angels' Video
• Dave Grohl Addresses Adele and Taylor Swift Rumors
• Kid Rock Explains Why He Is Making A Senate Run
• U2 Joined On Stage By Patti Smith For Special Duet
• Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online
• Ronnie James Dio Hologram Concert Tour Announced
• Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant
• Katy Perry Will Host This Year's MTV Video Music Awards
• Judge Denies Beyonce's Motion to Dismiss 'Formation' Lawsuit
• Singled Out: Shelly Waters' Jackpot
• Shania Twain Releases 'Life's About to Get Good' Video
• Thomas Rhett Reveals Details About His New Album
• Kesha Releases 'Learn to Let Go' Video
• Carson Daly Stepping Down As Host Of Morning Show
• Madonna Wins Lawsuit Against Tabloid Over Leaked Documents
• Usher's Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online
• Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads'
• Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour
• Jay Z and Kanye West's Feud Documentary Trailer Released
• Selena Gomez Releases Dark 'Fetish' Music Video
• Singled Out: Jackie Venson's Flying
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.