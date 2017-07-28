Florida Georgia Line And Backstreet Boys Head To 'CMT Crossroads' (Week in Review)

Now, CMT announced that the seven-man super group will once again come together to perform their hits on the brand-new CMT Crossroads special that is set for August. 30th.

On the hour-long program, the supergroup will perform new arrangements of Backstreet Boys' hits "I Want It That Way" and "As Long As You Want Me." They will also perform FGL's "Cruise," H.O.L.Y." and their collaborative hit single. Read more - here.